Public invited to provide input on transit plan

CAMBRIDGE– As part of the development of the Harrison County Coordinated Human Services Transit Plan, two public meetings will be held to gather input on making public transit more efficient in Harrison County.

Those who use or are interested in using public transportation are urged to attend to provide feedback on the availability of public transportation services, identify needs and gaps in service and offer insight on the future of public transportation in the county.

The meetings will be held June 6, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Harrison Community Hospital, 951 East Market St., Cadiz. Interested residents may participate in either session.

Any questions may be directed to Sean Sammon, OMEGA transit planner, at (740) 439-4471, Ext. 212.