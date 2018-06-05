Bigfoot researcher to lecture at Puskarich Library

The public is invited to attend Ohio curator for the Bigfoot Field Researcher’s Organization (bfro.net) Marc DeWerth’s next “Bigfoot Do You Believe” lecture scheduled for June 16, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Puskarich Public Library located at 200 E Market St, Cadiz.

Marc has been actively investigating Ohio Bigfoot sightings since the late 1990s. He is the host and organizer of the Ohio Bigfoot Conference that takes place every May at Salt Fork State Park Lodge & Conference Center.

This “family friendly” event is free to the public and will feature all the most up to date Ohio Bigfoot reports including a multitude of reports in the Harrison and Belmont county area. There will also be local BFRO investigators on hand to field any and all local reports. Look for plenty of door prizes, books, t-shirts, plaster casts, and a whole lot more.

For more information please call (740) 942-2623.