Alberta Sue Morris

Alberta Sue DiLoreto Morris, age 69, of Jewett passed away Wednesday, May 30, in Gables Care Center, Hopedale.

Born Dec. 13, 1948 in Martins Ferry she was the daughter of Oreste DiLoreto, a resident of Gables Care Center and the late Teola Wease DiLoreto. She graduated from Cadiz High School in 1966 and had worked for Scio Pottery and Pizza Hut in New Philadelphia.

Alberta was a lifetime member of the Pine Valley Sportsman Club and had played on bowling league teams at Valie Lanes in Jewett and J-D Bowling Lanes in Cadiz. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Morris and a brother Charles DiLoreto.

Surviving are two sisters Bernadette McIntyre and Diana (Ray) McVicker both of Uhrichsville, two brothers Angelo DiLoreto of Cadiz and Mitch Wease of Adena and nine grandchildren Ryan, Brandon, Brian, Sarah, Shelby, Dustin, Dash and twins Skyler and Seneca.

A time of visitation with the family to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Koch Funeral Home, Scio.

