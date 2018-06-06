Harrison 51 Ordered Closed

CADIZ – The Harrison County Commissioners this morning ordered Harrison 51, as it branches off of Ohio 646 closed after Sheriff Joe Myers read a statement in the meeting citing an incident he had while trying to navigate the road during a recent investigation.

The road was described as being in horrific condition full of dips, holes and ridges in the gravel road, which leads to the Apex landfill.

Commissioner Dale Norris’s motion to close the road was approved. No timetable was given on repair work and as of 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the road was still open.

More details in our Saturday, June 9 print edition.