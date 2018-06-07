Coal Truck Overturns, Closes Ohio 9 In New Athens

NEW ATHENS – A coal truck rounding the bend south on Ohio 9 exiting New Athens just beyond the turnoff towards St. Clairsville overturned this morning just after 11 a.m.

The driver is reported to have suffered some lacerations but nothing life threatening, according to authorities on the scene.

A witness following behind driving a semi-truck captured the crash on his dash cam and stated that he didn’t feel the driver was traveling very fast and said he was shocked when he saw the truck roll over.

Harrisville, Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz and the Ohio Highway State Patrol answered the call.

More details to come in our June 9, printed edition.