Hopewell Church to host Messengers of Life Choir Tour

RAYLAND—The newly formed “Messengers of Life” will be making their next stop of an eight town tour on Sunday, June 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Hopewell United Methodist Church. The performance will contain 90 minutes of music, serious skits, testimonies, and a sermonette. There will be choir songs and solos. The Bible story skits are meant to be thought provoking and engaging. The testimonies are meant to encourage. The sermonette is meant to empower.

Committee member Dustin Kinsey says, “We are praying that lives will be changed as a result of our presentation. That may seem like an intense statement, but the songs, skits, and stories packed into the 90 minutes are meant to have a powerful impact on all who attend. Our first two stops on the tour were special, and I hope and pray people will spend their Sunday evening with us in Hopewell on June 10.”

This is a free event with no monetary collections of any kind. “People can leave their wallets at home,” states Kinsey. There will be open seating in the church. Refreshments will follow.

The remaining dates of “The Messengers of Life” 2018 tour are as follows: Sunday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church Sunday; July 22 at 4 p.m. at Lansing United Methodist Church; Sunday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Yorkville Park (rain location is Tiltonsville UMC); Saturday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Urban Mission in Steubenville; Sunday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church in East Springfield; Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at Thoburn United Methodist Church in St. Clairsville.

For more information about The Messengers of Life, contact Dustin Kinsey at (740) 391-6052 or at dkinsey86@comcast.net.

About The Messengers of Life: The Messengers of Life is a newly formed Christian group aimed at spreading The Good News of Christ’s salvation and challenging Christians to a deeper faith. During the course of 2018, the group will travel to eight different locations to share their 90-minute presentation of music, skits, and personal stories.