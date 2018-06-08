Baby Bison Days seeks first responders, veterans for powwow

CADIZ – Karen and John Sticht, owners of Boss Bison Ranch, extend an invitation to Harrison County’s first responders and veterans throughout the area to be honored at this year’s Baby Bison Days powwow.

As in previous years, the event takes place at Boss Bison Ranch in Cadiz and is held June 16 and 17 of this year. As with last year’s festivities, the Stichts seek the participation of first responders and veterans for recognition during the powwow’s opening ceremonies, which take place at noon on June 16. “I want to make sure we have all first responders and EMTs here,” Karen said. “I’m like I’m on a mission right now because there isn’t enough thank-yous to the first responders,” she added. Karen went on to say they are in contact with the area American Legions to ensure our local WWII veterans, as well as all local veterans, can come to the opening ceremonies so they can be honored and recognized for their service. “The VA here is working with us directly on getting every veteran they possibly can to come,” she said. Karen added that the Harrison County Veterans Service Office would have a presence at the powwow to inform veterans of the services and benefits available to them.

According to Karen the number of vendors at this year’s event will eclipse what they had last year and 10-15 tribes will be represented at this year’s event. “Another key point to remember is that the powwow is supporting HARCATUS,” John added. They want to remind people that the cost of admission to the powwow is a donation of non-perishable food items or a cash donation, all of which go to HARCATUS, which distributes much-needed items throughout Harrison County.

The powwow begins at noon on Saturday, June 16, at Boss Bison Ranch located at 45701 People are invited to come and enjoy the ceremonies, food stands, entertainment, activities for kids, and vendors. For more information, contact Boss Bison Ranch at (740) 942-8726 or by visiting their Facebook page.