Mary Poppins comes to Deersville

Tickets are now on sale for The Deersville Community Theatre Production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. This popular musical will delight folks of all ages with its inspirational story about a family in distress and their magical nanny who helps them remember what is most important and meaningful in life.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

Please call the box office at (740) 922-4622 to reserve seating. Shows times are 7 p.m. June 14,15,16. with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday the 17th. All tickets are $7.