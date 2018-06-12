Louine Carol Hamilton, 89, of Cadiz, died Monday, June 11, at Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio. She was born September 20, 1928 in Wheeling, West Virginia a daughter of the late Craig Dickerson and Opal Louine Henderson Hamilton.

Miss Hamilton was a lifelong Cadiz resident where she was a proud member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as one of the first female Elders. She was also the church secretary for over thirty years. She was a member of the Women’s Association, a Deputy Treasurer for Harrison County, and a secretary for the former Wilbur Snode Insurance Agency.

Surviving are her first cousin, A. Wayne Hall of Dover, several other cousins and special friends, Jan and Bill Zitko of Hopedale, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 15, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 West Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio with Nancy DeStefano officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 West Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com