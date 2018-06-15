Crews Dig Deeper Than Anticipated During East Market St. Paving

CADIZ – The East Market Street paving project that has tied the intersection up in knots at times is going rather well but has also gone deeper than they had expected. A spokesperson for NLS Paving (formerly Lash Paving) stated that they were originally digging 16 inches below the surface and below the original brick.

The spokesperson said recently that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which NLS is contracted with to do the work, ordered the crew to dig at least an additional 14 inches deeper placing the work approximately a whopping 30 inches below the surface.

He said the ground underneath was so mucky causing their trucks to sink a bit making it difficult. Three layers of stone along with three layers of fabric are being laid down then two layers of asphalt will finish the job. The crew is also backfilling the street as they go along and laying down the first coat of asphalt, as opposed to digging the street up all the way down to the end before filling anything in.

The spokesperson said what they will do is finish one side down to the NAPA store then “flop” to the other side at the beginning of the intersection and back down to NAPA. He said this was to complete this section because of all the congestion and businesses that are being inconvenienced in those two particular blocks.

After that entire section from the main square to the NAPA store is complete then they will continue down just past the high school with the deeper digging. When asked how far along the street they would have to dig that deep, he said it depended on the ground and if their trucks don’t sink in. But after the high school they will continue down to the area of the Harrison Community Hospital where it will be milled for just two inches then paved.

The spokesperson said depending on weather and what utilities they might run into underground, the entire project could last around one month or so. Crews have been working into the night and nearly around the clock with two crews off and on.