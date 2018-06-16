Craig Hamilton Christian, 66, of Cadiz, died Friday, June 15, at his home. He was born Feb. 12, 1952 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Milton Frederick Christian and Pearl “Bessie” Smith Christian. Craig was a school bus driver for Harrison Hills City School District. He was a former employee of ODOT and R.&F. Coal Company, and was a former member of the Cadiz VFD and the Cadiz Police Department. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Christian, and a sister, Patricia Christian. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Redman Christian; five daughters, Betty Christian of Cadiz, Jovanna Anthony of Glendale, WV, Bethany Gordon (Leonard) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Megan Christian (Cornell Wade) of Moundsville, and Whitney Thomas (Jonathane) of McMechan, W.Va.; four step-children, Katora Purr (Jordan) of Dillonvale, Ciera Lindsey (Ben Phillips) of Columbus, Karastan Palmer (Ben) of Cleveland, and Eric Sanchez (Makayla Black) of Cadiz; seventeen grandchildren; three brothers, Kirk Christian of Dallas, Texas, Harold Smith and John Smith, both of Cleveland; and four sisters, Vesta Renee (Michael) Banks and Greta Jo Christian, all of Cadiz, Yolanda Chrisitan of Zanesville, and Pamela Smith of GA.

Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where services will be held Wednesday, June 20 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Craig A. Smith DD officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Cadiz American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.