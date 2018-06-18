Shirley Louise Raber, 69, of Hopedale, died Thursday, June 14, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, following a short illness. She was born March 22, 1949 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eugene L. and Mary Virginia Cline Raber.

A graduate of Hopedale High School and Ohio University, Shirley was very involved in the Hopedale community. She was retired as the Clerk of the village Water and Tax Departments and was the owner/operator of Papa John’s. She was a substitute school teacher and tutor. She was the Treasurer for the Hopedale Fire Department Auxiliary and the Alumni Committee and was involved with the Hope Players. She was an avid reader and a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

Surviving are a brother, Ronald (Lynn) Raber of Jewett; a sister, Pamela (Charles) Green of Springfield, Ohio; a nephew, Erik (Amanda) Raber of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a niece Jessica (Dr. Dustin) Wallace of Wexford, Pa.; a grand nephew, Nathan Wallace and two grand nieces, Leah and Hannah Wallace.

A memorial service was held June 17 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz with Dean Blythe officiating. Private internment was held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Alumni, c/o Karen Jochims, 320 High St., Hopedale, Ohio 43976.

