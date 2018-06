Jana L. Ferrell, 67, of Cadiz died Tuesday, June 19, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The family asks for Memorial contributions to Gables Care Center Activity Fund, 350 Lahm Drive, Hopedale, Ohio 43976.