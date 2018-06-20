It is with great sadness that the family of Shawn M. Jenkins, 30, of Cadiz, Ohio announces his sudden passing on Sunday, June 17. He was a 2005 graduate of Harrison Central High School and was currently employed at Premier Custom Crushing in North Carolina.

He is the son of Ronald and Charlene (Boyer) Jenkins; brother, Ronnie (Azuredee) Jenkins of Washington, Pa, sisters: Amy (Tom) Butler of New Athens and Amanda (Jeff) Howard of Hopedale; nieces: Haley and Alexis; nephews: Derek and Hayden; paternal grandmother, Ruth Jenkins and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shawn loved being with his family, farming and going to the races. He loved and lived life to the fullest, always.

Visitation will be Friday from 1-3 and 5 until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Brother John Kotsanos officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to his parents, Ron and Charlene Jenkins, 80883 Unionvale-Kenwood Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at <http://www.clark-kirkland.com>

www.clark-kirkland.com.