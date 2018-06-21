Approval given for power plant construction

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) today authorized Harrison Power LLC to construct a 1,050 megawatt natural gas-fired, combined cycle electric generation facility in Cadiz, Ohio.

The Harrison Power Plant will be located on a 90-acre parcel within the Cadiz Industrial Park. The facility will interconnect to the regional electric transmission grid via a 138 kilovolt transmission line to AEP Ohio Transmission Company’s nearby Nottingham Substation. Harrison Power proposes to commence construction in October 2018 and begin commercial operation of the facility by June 2021.