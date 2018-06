The Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers are holding an auction extravaganza Sunday, July 15. The doors open at noon and the auction begins at 1 p.m. There will be 20 direct sales vendors participating, a 50/50, television raffle, food, and door prizes. They ask that you bring a supply to be used by the pound (collars, leashes, towels, blankets, laundry detergent). Cost is $5 to get in and tickets are 40 for $10.