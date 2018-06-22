Bethel United Methodist Church to hold bicentennial celebration

Bethel United Methodist Church, 85925 Jewett Hopedale Rd., Jewett, Ohio

Bicentennial Celebration 1818-2018 July 27-28-29

Friday July 27 – 7 p.m. – Old Time Tent Revival

Rev. Henry Mooney will kick off the celebration with worship and restoration!

Musician Mark Smallwood, Red Bird Mission (Beverly, Kentucky) Popcorn and beverages available

Saturday, July 28 – Full Day of Activities

8:00 a.m. Pancake and sausage breakfast – Free!

9:00 a.m. – Church is open, see vintage quilts, pictures, church history

9:00 a.m. – Games and Petting Zoo open til 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – Lunch Stand open til 3:00 p.m. – Music begins

11 a.m. – Cemetery Walk (tentatively)

12 Noon – Time Capsule will be buried

1:00 p.m. – Style show for those dressed in the styles of the past

3:00 p.m. – Featured musical guests including: Pastor Rod Bowers, Pastor Ed Kovacik, Pastor Mark Statler



• 7:00 p.m. – Revival Resumes

Sunday, July 29 – 9:45 a.m. – Morning Sermon

District Superintendent Bruce Hitchcock

Brief history of the church provided by Matthew Dulkoski

Speakers –Rev. Bob Hooker, Rev. Rod Bowers,

Circuit Rider arrives in the churchyard –

Bicentennial Commemorative gift available – $5.00

Following the morning services, the day concludes with lunch on the church grounds.

Bring your own boxed lunch & beverage!

Ice Cream Sundaes for Dessert!

Please plan to join in for this special time for the community and Bethel UMC!

If you were married or baptized at Bethel and you’d like to share a picture, or any picture

or have other information about the church to share, please contact Brenda Wallace – (740) 946-7825

other concerns or questions, contact Patti Sabo at (740) 937-2864 or (740) 381-8288