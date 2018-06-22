Bethel United Methodist Church to hold bicentennial celebration

Bethel United Methodist Church, 85925 Jewett Hopedale Rd., Jewett, Ohio
Bicentennial Celebration 1818-2018 July 27-28-29
Friday July 27 – 7 p.m. – Old Time Tent Revival
Rev. Henry Mooney will kick off the celebration with worship and restoration!
Musician Mark Smallwood, Red Bird Mission (Beverly, Kentucky) Popcorn and beverages available
Saturday, July 28 – Full Day of Activities
- 8:00 a.m. Pancake and sausage breakfast – Free!
- 9:00 a.m. – Church is open, see vintage quilts, pictures, church history
- 9:00 a.m. – Games and Petting Zoo open til 3:00 p.m.
- 10:00 a.m. – Lunch Stand open til 3:00 p.m. – Music begins
- 11 a.m. – Cemetery Walk (tentatively)
- 12 Noon – Time Capsule will be buried
- 1:00 p.m. – Style show for those dressed in the styles of the past
- 3:00 p.m. – Featured musical guests including:
-
- Pastor Rod Bowers, Pastor Ed Kovacik, Pastor Mark Statler
-
• 7:00 p.m. – Revival Resumes
Sunday, July 29 – 9:45 a.m. – Morning Sermon
District Superintendent Bruce Hitchcock
Brief history of the church provided by Matthew Dulkoski
Speakers –Rev. Bob Hooker, Rev. Rod Bowers,
Circuit Rider arrives in the churchyard –
Bicentennial Commemorative gift available – $5.00
Following the morning services, the day concludes with lunch on the church grounds.
Bring your own boxed lunch & beverage!
Ice Cream Sundaes for Dessert!
Please plan to join in for this special time for the community and Bethel UMC!
If you were married or baptized at Bethel and you’d like to share a picture, or any picture
or have other information about the church to share, please contact Brenda Wallace – (740) 946-7825
other concerns or questions, contact Patti Sabo at (740) 937-2864 or (740) 381-8288