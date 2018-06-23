Betty Smith Aughinbaugh age 96 passed away June 15, at home. Betty was born at her home in Claypool, Ind., on Feb. 3, 1922. She graduated from Claypool High School and went to work for GE in Fort Wayne until she married James Aughinbaugh in 1945.

Betty loved to read and work crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Scott Methodist Church in Cadiz, Ohio. Preceding her death was her husband James Aughinbaugh and her daughter Luanne Aughinbaugh Tate. Betty is survived by two sons, James R. Aughinbaugh of Katy,Texas; Terry (Mary Anne) Aughinbaugh of Cadiz, Ohio; one daughter Noreen (Bill) Taylor of Reynoldsburg ,Ohio; three grandsons, James McAfee, Jerry (Bobbie) McAfee; and Terry (Amanda) Aughinbaugh. She also had six great grand children: Madyson McAfee,Cooper McAfee, Lucas McAfee, Cameron Aughinbaugh, Nathan Rich and Emily Rich.

There will be a memorial at the Mt. Pleasant Church in Claypool Ind., at a later date to be determined.