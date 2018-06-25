Joseph “Lanny” Erdos, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, 78, of New Athens, Ohio, died Monday, June 25, at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va. He was born Feb. 28, 1940 in Wheeling, W.Va, first-born son of the late Joseph and Yolanda “Tillie” Hopkins Erdos.

A graduate of Franklin High School in 1958, Lanny began work as a teenager at Jim’s Tire Shop in Cadiz. He worked at the Y.&O. Coal Company Nelms No. 2 Mine for nearly thirty years, where he formed many lifelong friendships, and at Volvo in Wooster, Ohio for over ten years. He also worked at the Orrville Power Plant until he returned to his treasured hometown of New Athens in 2014. He was member of the New Athens VFD, the Cadiz Boosters Club, Stumptown Steam Thrashers, UMWA Local 1304, and was a member of the Y. & O. Mine Rescue Team in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Terrence (and sister-in-law, Rita Erdos) and Harold “Babe” Erdos.

Surviving are his wife, whom he married in 1958, Delores “Jean” Keyser Erdos – his high school sweetheart and to whom he would have been married for sixty years in July; their two sons, Lanny (Rhonda) Erdos of New Athens and Joseph (Sue) Erdos of Butler, PA; their daughter Amy (Guy) Hisrich of Canton; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Erdos of Belmont, Ohio; and friends too many to name throughout Harrison County.

Friends may call Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Thursday, June 28, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

