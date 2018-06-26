Harrison County Fair gets underway with crowning of royalty

By ESTHER MCCOY

NH CONTRIBUTOR

CADIZ – The 171st Harrison County Fair opened to full house of vendors, organizations, sheriff’s department booth, churches and political booths at the commercial building. The biggest crowd in years. The Birney multi-purpose building was used for the first time for the Junior Fair Coronation and tiny 4-H members who belong to the Cloverbuds showed their talent in reciting the 4-H pledge with their hands solemnly over their hearts.

Bryan Blazeski, reported on his attendance at the State Leadership Camp, Riley Eberhart talked about her experience at the Youth Challenge and Joyce Barr and Bailey Eberhart spoke on the Ohio Youth adventure. Allison Dawson, program assistant and 4-H youth development, announced the style revue members. Sophie Tanner, Silver Spurs, who made a very colorful pillowcase; Kira Birney, Royal Riders, cherry blossom print skirt with rick-rack on the hem that will be going to the state competition; Madaline Greer, Skill Crafters, log teal-blue skirt, and is a state nominee; Lily Gibbons, Country Jewels 4-H, redesigned a denim jacket with embellishments; and Kirsten Morgan, Shamrock had an orange corduroy jumper and a draw string bag.

Janet Fenstmaker and Abby Jackson announced the award presentations for projects accomplished and Callie Eberhart revealed the club booth presentations that went to Tri County Showstoppers, Green Valley, New Rumley, Cadiz Ranchers and Horses and Such. Allison Dawson announced that the Lucille Reed Most Outstanding 4-H’er award went to Kealy Ghezzi of the Freeport Friends for all the work done in 4-H during her 12 years in 4-H. This is her last year, a requirement for the award.

Tim Tanner, Extension educator, 4-h youth development and CED, was the overseer for the program and asked the audience to wish the sound man for the event, Dave Peadon, to wish him a happy birthday.