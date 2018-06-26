Harrison County Fair gets underway with crowning of royalty

The crowning of the Harrison County Junior Fair queen, king and princess was held at the Birney multi-purpose building. Stephanie Birney was crowned queen by Abby Kellar, 2017 queen. At the age of 18, she has been a member of the Hopedale Town and Country 4-H for 11 years and the Harrison Central  FFA reporter this year.  She has participated in  showing hogs for 11 years; steers, 10 years; lambs, 7 seven years; sewing, 1 year; photography, 1-year; cake decorating, 1 year; and a turkey project for 1 year. Dillon Dodds, was named the junior fair king and was crowned by Bailey Eberhart, 2017 king, He is 18-years-old, a 12-year member of the Hopedale Town and Country 4-H, a member of the Harrison Central FFA for three years, played basketball two years at Harrison Central and was a cast member of school musicals in his sophomore and junior years. Nora Jackson, 10, was crowned the 2018 princess and thinks the fair is important to the community.  She is president of her 4-H Club,. From left,  Addie Edwards, 17, Cadiz Ranchers  member for 13 years and Harrison Central FFA; Jalyn Jones, 18, 11 year member of Green Valley 4-H and FFA; Alexa Dowdle, 18, Green Valley 4-H  for 14 years and FFA member; Birney, queen; Jackson, princess; Dodds, king; Riley Eberhart, 12-year member of the New Rumley 4-H and FFA pre sident; Rachel Morrison, 18, 11 year of Cadiz Ranchers 4-H and FFA; and Joyce Barr, 10-year member of the Cadiz Ranchers and vice president of FFA.  

By ESTHER MCCOY

NH CONTRIBUTOR

CADIZ – The 171st Harrison County Fair opened to  full house of vendors, organizations, sheriff’s department booth, churches and political booths at the commercial building. The biggest crowd in years.  The Birney multi-purpose building was used for the first time for the Junior Fair Coronation and tiny 4-H members who belong to the Cloverbuds showed their talent in reciting the 4-H pledge with their hands solemnly over their hearts.

  Bryan Blazeski, reported on his attendance at the State Leadership Camp, Riley Eberhart talked about her experience at the Youth Challenge and Joyce Barr and Bailey Eberhart spoke on the Ohio Youth adventure. Allison Dawson, program assistant and 4-H youth development, announced the style revue members. Sophie Tanner, Silver Spurs, who made a very colorful pillowcase; Kira Birney, Royal Riders, cherry blossom print skirt with rick-rack on the hem that will be going to the state competition; Madaline Greer, Skill Crafters, log teal-blue skirt, and is a state nominee; Lily Gibbons, Country Jewels 4-H, redesigned a denim jacket with embellishments; and Kirsten Morgan, Shamrock had an orange corduroy jumper and a draw string bag.

  Janet Fenstmaker and Abby Jackson  announced the award presentations for projects accomplished and Callie Eberhart revealed the club booth presentations that went to Tri County Showstoppers, Green Valley, New Rumley, Cadiz Ranchers and Horses and Such. Allison Dawson announced that the Lucille Reed Most Outstanding 4-H’er award went to Kealy Ghezzi of the  Freeport Friends for all the work done in 4-H during her 12 years in 4-H. This is her last year, a requirement for the award.

  Tim Tanner,  Extension  educator, 4-h youth development and CED, was the overseer for the program and asked the audience to wish the sound man for the event, Dave Peadon, to wish him a happy birthday.

