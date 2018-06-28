Together Again

Martha Ellen Ferri, 85, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 27, at Trinity Medical Center, West, in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born March 30, 1933 at Cadiz, Ohio, a daughter of the late Monroe and Mildred Adams Blake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic Paul Ferri in 2010; two brothers, Francis and Robert Blake; and a sister, Dorothy Norris.

Surviving are three sons, Richard (Sherrie) Ferri of Cadiz, Ronald (Teresa) Ferri of Georgetown, and David (Gina) Ferri of Cadiz; four grandchildren, Amy (Jamie) McAfee, Ryan Ferri, Becky Campbell, and Angelina Ferri; three great grandchildren, Kamryn and Chase Campbell and Connor Ferri; two step-grandchildren, Alexis and Cale McAfee; two brothers, Richard Blake of Cadiz and Emerson Blake of Alexandria, Va; and a sister, Betty Lou (Albert) Mattern of Cadiz.

Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and working puzzles.

Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. with Paul Giffin officiating.

Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.