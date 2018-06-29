Trinity Health System Expands into Harrison County

Trinity Health System is announcing the opening of the new Trinity Health System Cadiz ambulatory facility in Cadiz, Ohio effective July 9. Located on 82424 Cadiz Jewett Road, the new facility will serve as the office site for the Family Practice of Porsche Beetham, D.O., a resident of Harrison County.

“I’m delighted to return home to Harrison County. And I am excited for the brand new Trinity facility that will house my office and so much more – an ExpressClinic, specialists, physical therapy, radiology, and laboratory. Patients will be able to get the care they need even closer to home,” said Dr. Beetham.

Complementing Dr. Beetham will be the Trinity Health System Cadiz ExpressClinic which is a seven day a week walk-in clinic staffed by Certified Advanced Practice Providers. The ExpressClinic treats patients for everything from a cold, flu, stitches, sprain or broken bone, sore throat, sports injuries, and many more non-emergent illnesses on the same day when he or she cannot get to their provider.

If a patient seen in the ExpressClinic needs a primary care physician, he or she can schedule a follow-up visit either with the clinic or with Dr. Beetham.

Supporting Dr. Beetham and the ExpressClinic, Trinity will offer lab and radiology services available on site. In addition to these critical primary care services, Trinity Sports Medicine (Dr. Michael Scarpone and Dr Aaron Orlosky) and Physical Therapy providers will also be on site at the new facility. Specialists who have provided services in Cadiz for many years will be located in the new facility.

This includes Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Ramana Murty, Board Certified Gastroenterologist Dr. Basel Termanini, and Board Certified Nephrologist Dr. Preethi Murty.

“Trinity Health System has served Harrison County for many years. We are excited to continue our dedication to the community and its citizens for the future with this beautiful new facility”, stated Matt Grimshaw, President and CEO of Trinity Health System.

Hours of operation:

ExpressClinic: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Phone: (740) 320-4048.

Family Practice Dr. Porsche Beetham, Daily 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For an appointment call: (740) 320-4048.

Gastroenterology: Dr. Basel Termanini, Every other Tuesday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. For an appointment call: (740) 264-2686

Cardiology: Dr. Ramana Murty, Every other Tuesday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m, Every

Thursday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. For an appointment call: (740) 282-5000.

Nephrology: Dr. Preethi Murty, First Monday of every month 12:40 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For an appointment call: 740-282-1624.

Sports Medicine: Dr. Michael Scarpone, Every second, third, fourth, and fifth (if applicable) Monday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Paula Lucas, PA, Every 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th (if applicable) Monday 1 to 5 p.m and Every Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. Aaron Orlosky, Every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. For an appointment call: (740) 266-3866.

Physical Therapy, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For an appointment call: (740) 266-3872.