Hopedale coach pitch Yankees earn championship

By ED BANKS

NH Sports Writer

HOPEDALE – The Hopedale-based coach-pitch Yankees had a successful 2018 season. Head coach Sarah Pelegreen said that the complete team improved over the season, despite weather that failed to cooperate for both games and practices.

“Practicing indoors for most of the spring, the Yankees, showed up, worked hard, had fun, and kept getting better,” said Pelegreen. “Their work effort continued into the summer and every player continued to improve. They finished 15-2 with both the preseason and postseason tournament titles,” she added. The Yankees’ impressive record included wins over the Hopedale Sluggers 12-5, the Cadiz Wild Things 12-4, and the Jewett Scio Huskies 9-8 to win the post season tourney.

Members and coaches for the Yankees are Brinn Snyder, Keegan Rice, Brodie Sweeny, Daizy Reppart, and Alex Corrigan, Evan Krupinski, Asher Yanok, Quintin Fillipovich, Turner Snyder, Mikayla Pelegreen, Javen Reppart, Leah Rapp, and Hunter Snyder. The team coaches are Jeff Krupinski, head coach Sarah Pelegreen, Nick Reppart, and Ryan Yanok.