George W. Poole, 80, of Cadiz, died Friday, June 29, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born Oct. 3, 1937 in West Virginia, a son of the late Harmon “Buck” and Margaret Wilson Poole.

Mr. Poole was a farmer and the former owner of George’s Gulf, the Discount Warehouse, and Miles Water Service. He was a car salesman for State Park Motors and owned and operated Ann’s Dairyland in Cadiz with his wife, Peggy. He enjoyed gospel music and spending time with his family. He was a member of Steubenville Lodge 691 F.&A.M. and Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz. He was the Mayor of Cadiz from 2000 to 2004.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Lorain Poole; two brothers James and Tom Poole; and a son, Mark Alan Poole. Surviving are his wife Peggy Lewis Poole; a son, Michael Poole; three daughters, Marcia (Rob) Flammini, Lana (Dave) Kay, and Gretchen (Jeffrey) Bonecutter; five grandchildren, Courtney (Jonathan) Miller, Seth Hardman, Miranda (Gordon) Champion, Timmy Newburn, and Isabelle Bonecutter; and a great granddaughter, Kenzington Miller; a brother, Walter Poole; three sisters, Ruth (Larry) Cummings, Margaret Kziazek, and Twila Carpenter; a step-brother, Denzel (Joy) Jones; a step-sister, Janet Battlochi; and he leaves behind his little Barkley.

Friends may call Monday, 5-9 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Monteith and Rev. Ashley Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Unionport Cemetery. Masonic services will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.