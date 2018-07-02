Betty Louise Jennings Phillippi passed away June 30, at Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Betty was born Nov. 23, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio to her parents Iota Louise (Hennis) Jennings and Emmett Earl Jennings. She married Walter Ray Phillippi on Aug. 28, 1954 in Cadiz, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Walt, the love of her life.

Betty is survived by her two sons Walter Gregory Phillippi (Lisa Siekkinen) and Russell Jennings Phillippi Sr. (Rhonda Gates); five grandchildren, Kate Elizabeth Phillippi (Lamya Kamel), Zachary Davis Phillippi (Ashley Gilardi), Benjamin Gregory Phillippi (Audrey Ogurchak), Russell Jennings Phillippi Jr., and Jonathan Snow Phillippi; two great-grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Phillippi and Avery Lynn Phillippi; and brother-in-law Frederick Phillippi (Helen) of Noblesville, Ind.

She graduated in 1952 from Cadiz High School in Cadiz, Ohio where she was active in band (played clarinet), orchestra, and Wheeling Youth Symphony. She attended Muskingum College where she was a member of the Delta Club and played in the orchestra. She graduated in 1970 from Otterbein College with a Bachelor of Science in Education and completed graduate work in Guidance and Counseling at The Ohio State University. She taught Home Economics at Big Walnut High School, Mount Vernon Middle School and Mount Vernon High School, where she served as department chairperson and Future Homemakers of America advisor. She retired from teaching in 1996.

She was formerly a member of the Presbyterian Church in Cadiz, Ohio and the First Congressional Church in Mount Vernon where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, a part of the Wednesday discussion group, a deaconess, and served as Council Chairperson. She is a current member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Vernon where she served as a Deacon, was a member of the choir, and volunteered with the Hot Meals Program. She was a former member of Newcomers Club, Four Seasons Garden Club, League of Women Voters, The Bridge Club, The Yo Yo’s quilt group, and “the book club.”

She’s a lifetime member of “The Beach Bunch” which was made up of her Cadiz High School friends. She was an avid quilter and piecer and loved her home. She and Walt were the owners of Packard’s Gifts and Home Accessories store in downtown Mount Vernon.

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 3 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon, Ohio, 106 North Gay Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050. A service will follow calling hours and begin at 11 a.m. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Phillippi family. www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Betty’s memory to: Friends Life Community, 4414 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37204, friendslife.org. Friends Life creates an opportunity for her grandson Jonathan and his friends with disabilities to develop socially, grow personally and enjoy community as they experience life together.