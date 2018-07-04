Helen (Slusarcyk) Yanczura, 88, of Adena, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, at Altercare of Adena.

She was born in Adena, Ohio on Septe. 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria (Horobik) Slusarcyk. Helen was a Catholic by faith. She was retired from Peoples National Bank where she worked as a teller. She was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Adena, the Rosary Society and CWC, as well as the Pine Valley Sportsmen Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Yanczura, her three brothers, Felix, Joe and Walter Slusarcyk and two sisters, Nell Brandy and Stella Pielech. Surviving are her children, Tina Brown of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Terry Yanczura of Yorkville, Ohio and Tracy (Bill) Marks of Cadiz, Ohio and a granddaughter, Morgan (Adam) Penetti of Huntsville, Nc., a great grandson, Rocco, a sister, Mary (Dave) Olsen of Cleveland, Ohio, and her BFF, Shea .

Helen will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her friendship. She liked traveling, playing cards, was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed bowling and being active with friends as well as her beloved cats.

A special thanks to the staff of Altercare who tended Helen with loving care. She felt special there.

A Christian Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. John Kolesar on Friday at 11 at St. Casimir in Adena, Ohio. Friends may arrive at 10 at the church . At Helen’s request, there will be no visitation. Interment in Holly Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Borkoski Funeral Homes.

