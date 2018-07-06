Public invited to provide input for 250 bridge project

CAMBRIDGE (July 6, 2018) – The public is invited and encouraged to provide input as part of an application for funding to eliminate “Ohio’s Energy Choke Point” on U.S. Route 250 in Harrison County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association and Harrison County, will apply for federal funding to the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program through the US Department of Transportation for more than $12 million to correct substandard vertical and horizontal clearances of a railroad bridge over US 250 and near the intersection of Ohio Route 151.

A public meeting will be held July 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the new Mine Safety Training Center in Cadiz to gather input for this application.

Because of the substandard vertical and horizontal clearances at the project site, trucks hauling oversized loads must take a 70-mile detour on US 22. Many of these trucks are associated with the multi-billion dollar oil and natural gas investments in Harrison County.

WHAT: Public meeting on proposed US 250 bridge replacement project

WHEN: July 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mine Safety Training Center, 43024 Industrial Park Rd., Cadiz

OMEGA is a collaborative body of member governments that serves as a facilitator between state and federal government agencies and local entities to provide opportunities in economic and community development through networking, education, planning, research, and allocation of resources. OMEGA serves 10 counties in Eastern Ohio: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Muskingum; and Tuscarawas.