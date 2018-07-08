Gary W. Fogle, 68, of Cadiz, died Saturday, July 7, at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover, Ohio. He was born Feb. 13, 1950 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late Myron and Gladys Moore Fogle.

Gary was self employed for many years. He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by his brother Richard Fogle. Surviving are his daughter, Abigail (Jason) Jackson of Dennison; two sons: Austin and Westin Fogle of Cadiz; two grandchildren: Nora and Ellis Jackson; a brother Joseph (Linda) Fogle of Cadiz; and his loving companion, Geri Capretta of Doylestown, Ohio.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

The family is asking for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to: Harrison County 4-H Committee, 538 North Main Street, Suite H, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.