Jean Campbell Winski, 71, of Dillonvale, Ohio, slipped the bonds of earth and passed peacefully to her heavenly reward on July 8, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 25, 1946 in Cadiz, Ohio, to the late William Neil and Sara Katherine (Couch) Campbell Clifford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter (Wally)

Winski, Sr., by her brother Neil Campbell, two sister-in-laws Elizabeth (Winski) Shank and Luwenia (Lou) (Winski) Cybulski, and brother-in-law Chester Shank.

Jean is survived by her son Walter John (Vickie Eberts) Winski, Jr. of Dillonvale, Ohio, daughter Jill (Kenneth) McVicker of Dillonvale, Ohio, daughter Jody Beck of Bridgeport, son Raymond (Mandy) of Bunker Hill, W.Va., son Thomas Winski of Florida, and daughter Rebecca Dukes of South Carolina.

She also leaves behind a brother George (Raye Ann) Campbell of Cadiz, a sister-in-law Marie Campbell of Steubneville, a brother-in-law Albert Cybulski of Belmont, and seven grandchildren Sara Roach, Kristopher and Tucker McVicker, Jackson Beck, Ezekiel Funkhouser, and Benjamin and Shannon

Dukes, and four great grandchildren, Adalyn Jane, Shave, Brett, and Amelia Rose, several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Jean graduated from Cadiz High School. She was a retired teacher. She is an Honorary Member of Dillonvale Volunteer Auxiliary, member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Dillonvale Post 529, and member of the FOE Ladies Auxiliary Cadiz, Aerie 2162.

Jean was devoted to her family. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She dearly loved her dog, Cuddles.

Friends will be received on Saturday, July 14, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 73360 Pleasant Grove Road, Ohio, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Good Shepherd section.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Mary Ann Dudzik, for Nursing Home Bingo Supplies, 41 Twp. Rd 129 Dillonvale, OH, 43917, or Dillonvale Emergency Medical Services, PO Box 8 Dillonvale, OH 43917.

Schuetz Funeral Home, Mingo Junction, OH is assisting the family.

To leave a condolence visit www.schuetzfuneralhome.com