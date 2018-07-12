Charles D. Busby, 66, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 10, at Sienna Hills Nursing Home in Pleasant Grove following a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 1, 1951 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Clayton and Clara Melva Freeman Busby.

Chuck was a former coal miner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Busby. He leaves behind, to mourn his death, a daughter, Sonya (Matthew) Kibble of Cadiz; a son, Matthew (Lori) Busby of McDonough, Ga.; five grandchildren, Matthew, Malachi, Ryan, Kaleb, and Cierra; a great granddaughter, Madison; a brother, Edward Busby of Martins Ferry; a niece; two nephews; and a host of many relatives and friends.

Friends may call Monday, 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Tuesday, July 17, at 1 p.m. with Brother James Agnew officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

