James M. Bove, 70, of Cadiz, died Saturday, July 14, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born Nov. 6, 1947 in New York state, a son of Fran Bove, of Texas and the late Michael Bove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Butkus Bove in 2016.

Surviving are six children, Brenda Cadriel of Cadiz, Sherry (Rick) Parker of Napoleon, Becky Snyder of Cambridge, Paula Molyvex of Canton, Sandy Holloway, and Patrick Holloway, both of Cadiz; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Bove of New Philadelphia.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Interment will be in Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.