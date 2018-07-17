Paul Richard Luyster, age 74, of 78125 Kinsey Orchard Road, Freeport, died at 3:50 p.m. Monday, July 16, surrounded by family after a three year battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 28, 1944 in Freeport Township, Harrison County, Ohio; a son of the late Lorence Reynolds Luyster and Eva Irene Greenwalt Luyster.

Paul graduated from Lakeland High School, class of 1962. He was a member of the FFA and did janitorial duties at Freeport and Lakeland during high school.

He retired from the Freeport Press, Inc. after thirty-seven years as plant manager and customer service representative. He also worked with his father at Greenmont Union Cemetery, mowing, digging graves, and setting stones.

Paul was a member of the Freeport United Methodist Church, charter member of the Freeport Farmers Sportsman Club, the Harrison County Coon Hunters Club, and Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, where he was chief for a few years. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Sandra Sue Hibbs Luyster. They were married July 19, 1963.

Also surviving are a son and two daughters: James R. (Beth) Luyster of Newcomerstown, Susan L. (Scott) Baker of Freeport, and Ferna E. (Eric) Williams of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; three grandchildren Jordan R. Winn, Quinten E. Williams, and Rayna L. Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful companion, Dixie.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters: Maxine Wilson and Irene Fuller and two brothers, an infant Ray Luyster and Roy Luyster.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport on Wednesday, July 18 with a firemen service beginning at the end of visitation. (Approximately 8 p.m.) The service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 19 in the Freeport United Methodist Church with Pastor David Koch and Pastor Sandra Cappel officiating. Following Paul’s wishes, his body will be cremated and buried at a later date in Greenmont Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia or the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department.

Koch Funeral Home was honored to handle the arrangements for the Luyster family.

