Harvey Lee Dunlap, age 85, of Freeport died at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, in Carriage Inn of Cadiz.

He was born April 3, 1933 in New Athens, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Vincent Dunlap and E. Bernice Wilson Dunlap.

He was a graduate of Flushing High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

Harvey was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was employed by Bob Harris from Flushing for several years doing excavating work. He was the first employee of Island Creek Coal Vail Mine of Freeport where he was a bulldozer operator and was still working for them when they closed. Harvey was also a farmer his entire life.

Surviving are four children: Roger (Gladys) Dunlap of Freeport, Lee Ann Dunlap of McConnellesville; David (Bobbie) Dunlap of Freeport, Amy Bates of Freeport; a son-in-law, Kim Luyster of Moorefield; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Maxine) Dunlap of Antrim; and two nephews: Charles Dunlap and Gregory (Connie) Dunlap both of Antrim.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Luyster in 2016.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) on Friday, July 20, with the service beginning at 3 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High Street, Freeport with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.

Koch Funeral Home, Freeport was honored to handle the arrangements for the Dunlap family.