Public invited to provide input on public transportation

CAMBRIDGE — As part of the development of the Harrison County Coordinated Human Services Transit Plan, residents of the county are asked to complete a short survey on the availability of public transportation services, to help identify needs and gaps in service and offer insight on the future of public transportation in the county.

The short, anonymous on-line survey is available at https://goo.gl/forms/uA4amud026ckBnz52. Residents can access the survey until July 31.

Any questions may be directed to Sean Sammon, OMEGA transit planner, at (740) 439-4471, Ext. 212.