Public invited to provide input on public transportation

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
166

CAMBRIDGE — As part of the development of the Harrison County Coordinated Human Services Transit Plan, residents of the county are asked to complete a short survey on the availability of public transportation services, to help identify needs and gaps in service and offer insight on the future of public transportation in the county.

The short, anonymous on-line survey is available at https://goo.gl/forms/uA4amud026ckBnz52. Residents can access the survey until July 31.

Any questions may be directed to Sean Sammon, OMEGA transit planner, at (740) 439-4471, Ext. 212.

SHARE
Previous articleHarvey Lee Dunlap
Harrison News Herald

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here