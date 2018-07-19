Amy Marie (Gerdeman) Bardall, 48, of Freeport, Ohio, formerly of Delphos, passed away after a brief illness on July 17, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born May 20, 1970 at Van Wert County Hospital to Bill and Mary Elaine (Miller) Gerdeman of Delphos.

Surviving in addition to her parents, is her husband of twenty-two years: Jeffrey Thomas Bardall. They were married Oct. 28, 1995. Also surviving are her two children, her pride and joy: Tate (Emily Wesley) Bardall and Taylor Bardall, both of the home; father and mother-in-law: Tom and Marge Bardall of Freeport;; a brother, Shawn (Liz) Gerdeman and a sister, Gina (Eric) Wallace, both of Delphos; nieces and nephews: Grant and Macy Wallace and Madeline, Jacob, and Cole Gerdeman; aunts and uncles: Janice Kaskocsak of Dayton, Jerry Miller of Kalida, Kevin (Ann) Miller of Cloverdale, Dan (Judy) Miller of Cloverdale, Joe (Brenda) Miller of Ossian, Indiana, Jane Hilvers of Ottoville, Joan (Bill) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Donna (Bill) Ranes of Leipsic, and Connie Miller of Kalida.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Amos and Wilma Miller; paternal grandparents, Ed and Helen Gerdeman; aunts and uncles: Connie Miller, Jerry Hilvers, Tom Miller, Rolland Miller, Earl and Doris Gerdeman, Ella Mae Gogel, Val Kaskocsak, and Robert Gerdeman.

Amy was a 1988 graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School where she was a cantor at the church; she had also worked as a nurse’s aide at Delphos Memorial Home. She had attended The Ohio State University in Columbus; she then transferred to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s where she earned her BSN. She worked as a nurse at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge, and Dover Surgery Center. Amy then received her Nurse Practitioner License from Wheeling Jesuit in Wheeling West Virginia and practiced at the Freeport Family Health Center and was currently employed at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison.

She was also an EMT with of the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, was a bible school teacher at the Freeport Presbyterian Church and played guitar in her band, “Two for the Road.” She sang at many weddings and had a huge impact on the Freeport community from her first day living there. She had a true green thumb and could grow anything. Her flowers around their house were always picture perfect. She and her husband completely rebuilt their 1800’s home back to its original state, right down to the fire places. Amy was a strong supporter of her husband and son in their farming business.

Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in the Freeport Presbyterian Church, 101 Pine Street, Freeport. The Freeport Friends 4-H Club will be hosting a time of fellowship during visitation at the Freeport firehouse across the street from the church.

Visitation will also be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 23, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, 119 East Main Street, Freeport, OH 43973 and to Trinity Hospital Twin City, Attn: Melinda Rainsberger, 819 N 1st St., Dennison, OH 44621. Earmark checks in memory of Amy Bardall for the purchase of a memorial tribute.

