Mary Elizabeth Bower, age 62, of Bowerston, formerly of Scio passed away, Wednesday, July 18, in Community Hospice House, New Philadelphia.

Born Dec. 17, 1955 in Steubenville she was a daughter of Fred Guthrie, Sr of Scio and the late Mariam Walker Guthrie and Harry Adams. Mary graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1972 and worked for the former Canal Dover and Bakers Foods in Scio. She was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church and was in the bowling league at Valie Lanes in Jewett, serving as a past secretary. She also enjoyed finding antiques and other bargains at area yard sales.

Surviving in addition to her step father are her sons Robert (Tammy) Bower of Sherrodsville and Thomas Mitchell (Gwen) Bower of Sanford, Maine; her caretaker, friend and father of her children Gordon “Mitch” Bower of Scio; grandchildren Fred, Destiny, Jonathan, Angel, Nicole, Danielle, Jared, Seth and Sam; great granddaughters Raelynn and Ava; step brother Fred “Greg” (Rhonda) Guthrie of Scio; step sister Diane (Hugh) Hart of and a half-brother.

She was preceded in death by a half-sister.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Friends may call Monday July 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.