Bethel United Celebrating Bicentennial

JEWETT – The Bethel United Methodist Church on Jewett-Hopedale Road is celebrating their Bicentennial from July 27th through the 29th (Friday-Sunday).

The schedule is as follows: Friday July 27 – 7 p.m. – Old Time Tent Revival

– Rev. Henry Mooney will kick off the celebration with worship and restoration! Musician Mark Smallwood, Red Bird Mission (Beverly, Kentucky. Popcorn and beverages available.

Saturday, July 28 – Full Day of Activities and Music All Day

8:00 a.m. Pancake and sausage breakfast – Free!

9:00 a.m. – Church is open, see vintage quilts, pictures, church history

9:00 a.m. – Games and Petting Zoo open

10:00 a.m. – Lunch Stand opens

10:00 a.m. – Bake Sale opens

11 a.m. – Cemetery Walk (tentatively)

12 Noon – Time Capsule will be buried

1:00 p.m. – Style show for those dressed in the styles of the past

Featured musical guests including: Pastor Rod Bowers, Pastor Ed Kovacik, Pastor Mark Statler, St. James AME, Bells of Harmony, Rumley Trio, Marty Barnhart, John Arbogast, David Thompso.

7:00 p.m. – Revival Resumes

Sunday, July 29 – 9:45 a.m. – Morning Sermon: District Superintendent Bruce Hitchcock. Brief history of the church provided by Matthew Dulkoski. Speakers –Rev. Bob Hooker, Rev. Rod Bowers, Circuit Rider arrives in the churchyard – Bicentennial Commemorative gift available – $5.00.

Following the morning services, the day concludes with lunch on the church grounds. Bring your own boxed lunch & beverage!