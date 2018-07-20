Commissioners Amend County CIC Agreements

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – In a move that caused a touch of dissention, the Harrison County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve amending three previous agreements they’ve had with the Harrison County Community Improvement Corporation (HCCIC).

The previous agreements were from April, 2013, March of 2015 and January of this year. The dissention resulted from Commissioner, Dale Norris who cast the lone vote against amending the agreements. When asked later, his reason had more to do with how it went down.

“I don’t agree with how it was handled,” Norris said after the meeting noting that in past agreements everyone was on the same page. “I think in a situation like that there’s a lot of give and take.”

To read the full story click HERE.