Robert G. Walrath, 90, of Cadiz, died Monday, July 23, 2018 at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz. He was born July 17, 1928 in Miller’s Station, Harrison County, Ohio, a son of the late Lewis E. and Iva B. Snyder Walrath. Bob was a 1946 graduate of Wayne High School in Bloomingdale and attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

After working a few years at Weirton Steel, he became a claims adjuster for Nationwide Insurance, which led him to a partnership at the Hal Roach Insurance Agency in Cadiz. In 1954, he and his wife built and operated the Dairy Isle, which is still located on East Market Street. Bob retired in 1989 as the owner and operator of Walrath Insurance Agency. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and the Cadiz Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. He played in many tournaments and events over the years at Cadiz, and also participated in the Greensburg, Pennsylvania Invitational for 30 years.

Mr. Walrath enjoyed fishing and bowling in his younger years, and later loved to take vacations to Cedar Point, Michigan, Fairmont, W.Va., and many Florida beaches with his wife and four children.

Bob cherished the 32 years that he attended the Kentucky Derby and the 22 winters spent in Marco Island, Florida with his wife and their dearest friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald K., William L., and Herbert W. Walrath. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Ila King Walrath; four children, Brent (Song) Walrath of Cadiz, Kristie (Dennis) Sims of Bloomingdale, Bruce (Trisha) Walrath of Los Angeles, Calif, and Tracy (Jay) Squires of Woodland Park, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Korey (Meagan), Justin, Brennan (Cayla) and McCall Sims; Kelsey (Santiago) Ossa, Haley and Bryce Walrath; and Faye and Jem Walrath; and a great grandson, Cashton Lee Sims.

Friends may call Friday, 5-8 and Saturday from 11-1 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. with Rev. John E. Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 W. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.