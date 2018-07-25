John Edward Weekly, age 85, of Piedmont died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville.

He was born Oct. 23, 1932 in Toronto, Ohio, a son of the late Paul M. Weekly and Mabel S. Dixon Weekly.

He was a US Army Veteran of the Korea War, enlisting on Feb. 4, 1952 and discharged on Feb. 4, 1954.

His wife, Jewel Weekly died Oct. 28, 1998. They were married March 7, 1957 in Toronto, Ohio.

Surviving are his children: Melodie Scurti of Piedmont, Richard (Angie) Weekly of Buffalo, Illinois, Rachel (Jim) Krug of Alliance, Paul (Shelley) Weekly of Troy, Matthew (Laura) Weekly of Etters, Pennsylvania, Kimberly(Jeff) Hanson of Freeport, James (Lysa) Weekly of Ball, Louisiana, Harmony Weekly of Steubenville, and Jed Weekly of Mineral City; nineteen grandchildren: Ricky, Nicole, Jessica, Amos, Brittany, Zachery, Cierra, Josh, Jeremy, Zachery, Jeremiah, Daniel, Andrea, John, Megan, Rebecca, Victoria, Amber and Jade and numerous great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by three brothers: Don, Harry, and Dave.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High Street, Freeport and a time to share memories will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 1 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport beside his wife, Jewel.

Koch Funeral Home – Freeport (740) 658-3470 was honored to handle the arrangements for the Weekly family.