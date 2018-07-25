Back To School Clothing Program Has Friday Deadline

HARRISON COUNTY – Deb Knight of the (HCDJFS) appeared at the Harrison County Commissioner’s meeting Wednesday morning to announce their annual Back To School Clothing Program, which has a deadline of Friday.

The goal this year is to serve children three to 18 “who are enrolled in school.” Each would receive a $125 clothing voucher, she said.

Eligible citizens are anyone on food stamps, receiving OWF, any Medicaid program “or within 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines.”

She said they were estimating between 500 to 600 for the vouchers and began taking applications Monday.

Applications much be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Harrison County Jobs & Family Services is located at 520 North Main Street, Cadiz, inside the BMV building.