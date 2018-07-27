DJFS rolls out Back To School Clothing Program

By JD LONG

CADIZ – The Harrison County Department of Jobs & Family Services (HCDJFS) will see a rise in voucher worth for their annual Back To School Clothing Program. Deb Knight of the HCDJFS appeared at the Harrison County Commissioner’s meeting Wednesday morning stating that each voucher was to be worth $125 this year.

The deadline was Friday and eligible residents were anyone on food stamps, receiving OWF, SNAP, Ohio subsidized child care, any Medicaid program “or within 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines.” Knight told the board children three to 18 were being targeted for the program with each eligible recipient receiving the $125 voucher. Knight said that last year 502 children were served with 650 served the year before that and in 2015, it was 520. She said they were estimating between 500 to 600 to be served this year. Knight said they began receiving applications on Monday with 120 in so far but, she said that was per family and not per child. “We don’t have a per child count yet,” she told the board. “The turnaround time is very short,” she said regarding the Friday deadline. “Some of the vouchers will be handed out at Harrison Hills School event.” She further explained that that is one reason for the short turnaround time with eligibility still to be determined on some of their applications.

Other criteria for eligibility according to a handout provided by Knight includes any full-time student 19 years of age that is in a secondary school (high school) “and resides in the home of an eligible assistance group.” Only these following items are to be purchased: Clothing, shoes, boots, coats, undergarments, socks, winter hats and gloves.

The vouchers must be used by Aug. 31, and any that are attempted to be redeemed after Aug. 31 “will be refused by Boscovs. Also, “lost or misplaced vouchers will not be replaced.” Knight explained that the funding for the clothing program comes from their TANAF (Temporary Assistance For Needy Families). “It is a federal program that comes to the state,” Knight said.

Also, Commissioner Paul Coffland threw out some reminders of the Freeport Fair being this Friday and Saturday, followed by Tippecanoe (Aug. 4) and Adena’s Heritage Days on Aug. 10, as well as the Scio Street Fair, which begins on Aug. 8 and runs through the weekend.