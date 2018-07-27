Super load to delay traffic in Harrison, Jefferson counties

JEFFERSON/HARRISON COUNTIES: The first of three super loads will be traveling through Jefferson and Harrison counties this Sunday, July 29. The super load will be entering Ohio from West Virginia on U.S. 22. SR 7 will be affected between Pottery and Steubenvillle. The super load will continue west on U.S. 22 to Lovers Lane to SR 43 (Sunset/Layman Blvd.) to CR 22A, back to U.S. 22 westbound to SR 151 in Hopedale, ending at the MarkWest fractionator facility on Giacobbi Road.

The U.S. 22 closure will be handled as a rolling roadblock from SR 43 to Lovers Lane. The transport will be accompanied by four Ohio State Highway Patrol escorts, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), local law enforcement and utility trucks.

Progress of the super load will affect traffic in all directions on the traveled routes. Motorists wishing to travel to West Virginia during this time should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while this super load enters Ohio. Once the super load is in Ohio, motorists should expect delays and various intermittent ramp and lane closures as the super load progresses west.

Dimensions of the super load are 16-feet wide, 17-feet 4-inches tall, 310-feet long, and 476,000 pounds, gross weight. Due to the size and travel speed of the super load, officials from ODOT are working closely with the logistics team from Capital City Crane to plan for the successful transport of these units.

The transport team is paying special attention to public safety when crossing bridges and making turns on the super loads route. The transport team is also planning the move to avoid peak travel times to minimize the interference with traffic. ODOT is asking motorists to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays. For more information contact: Lauren Borell at (330) 308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov.