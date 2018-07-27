Congressman Johnson Tours Addiction Rehab Facility

SHERRODSVILLE – Merely one year after moving into the former lodge at Atwood Lake The Bluffs, which is a rehabilitation center, has picked up quite a bit of steam and is now launching themselves towards full capacity.

The Bluffs is one of four rehab campuses (others are in Texas, Massachusetts and Mississippi) as part of the Addiction Campuses. Last Friday, Congressman, Bill Johnson (R-District 6) visited the Sherrodsville campus and touted it as a much- needed place to combat the ever present opioid wave of addiction, not to mention alcohol abuse.

“Very impressive,” Johnson told the throng of media and staff. “We need more facilities like this. I’ve said many, many times you know, the addiction crisis that we have in America is not something we’re going to be able to legislate our way out of or arrest or incarcerate our way out of.

To read the full story click HERE.