Elizabeth “Betty” West 92, of Cadiz, Ohio, died peacefully on July 26, 2018 at The Harrison County Home.

Born June 23 1926 in Cadiz, Ohio, she is proceeded in death by her parents, Clyde, Sr. and Elizabeth (Davis) Williams of Cadiz, Ohio, her first husband Ulysses E. Wheeler, second husband Roger E. West and siblings, Clyde Williams Jr., Charles Williams, and Margret Christian.

Betty was a homemaker living in Cadiz. She loved caring for her family and often traveled to Maryland to spend time with her granddaughter and great grandson.

Survivors include her daughter Kay (Dennis) Miller of Cadiz; her granddaughter Carolee Williams Gant of Saint Charles, Maryland ; two great grandsons Corey West and Ryan Preval and a host of loved ones and friends.