County Residents Raise Concerns Over Rosebud Permit Request

HARRISON COUNTY – Last Thursday Ohio EPA in conjunction with Rosebud Mining Company held a public hearing at the ODNR Mine Safety Training Center. The issue was a permit request from Rosebud for a wastewater discharge permit.

“The wastewater treatment plant would discharge to Standingstone Fork, which feeds into Tappan Lake,” according to an EPA prepared statement.

Executive Vice President for Rosebud, Jim Barker noted that along with permits that could take up to three to four years, this isn’t something that would take place any time soon.

An EPA official contacted today said he wasn’t sure how long the permit would take but was working on providing more information.

Several residents expressed concern over treated water from the mine being dumped into Tappan Lake, which is the water source for Cadiz.

There is a Thursday deadline for public comments.

“Ohio EPA will accept written comments through Aug. 2, 2018. Anyone may submit written comments or request to be placed on a maling list for information by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Surface Water, Attn: Permits Processing, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049. You may also email comments to EPA.DSWComments@epa.ohio.gov.

