William “Bill” Simpson Jr., 76, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on July 27. Born March 20, 1942 to the late William Ernest and Helen (Primmer) Simpson.

Bill was a retired Army MSG, and Vietnam vet with 20 years service. He was a Noble Shriner of the El Jebel order of Denver, Colo. He was also a former volunteer firefighter/EMT with Harrisville Volunteer Fire Dept. Bill helped many people in his time and made friends everywhere he went.

He enjoyed bull riding and bronco riding in his younger years, and later loved fishing, and sitting on the porch enjoying the fresh air.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tara Lynn Simpson. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Friend) Simpson; five children, Jim Simpson of Cadiz, Matt (Brandi) Simpson of Jewett, Sabrina LeFever of Cadiz, Danette Simpson, and Denise Simpson, and son in law Mike LeFever of Cadiz; three grandchildren, Luke and Colt Simpson, and Sarah LeFever; and a brother Michael Simpson of Montana.

Bill will be cremated, with a private memorial service to be held by his family.