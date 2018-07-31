Superload Update: Coming Saturday And Sunday

JEFFERSON/HARRISON COUNTIES – The superload that was to be moved last Sunday has been rescheduled for this Saturday, August 4. The load will leave Steubenville at

approximately 5 a.m. traveling the same route as previously planned (route description below). Once the superload moves on Saturday, the U.S. 22 eastbound exit ramp to University Blvd. will reopen. The ramp was closed due to the superload being parked on the ramp.

The second of three superloads will be traveling through Jefferson and Harrison counties this Sunday, August 5. The superload will be entering Ohio from West Virginia on U.S. 22.

SR 7 will be affected between Pottery and Steubenvillle. The superload will continue west on U.S. 22 to Lovers Lane, to SR 43 (Sunset/Layman Blvd.) to CR22A, back to U.S.

22 westbound to SR 151 in Hopedale, ending at the MarkWest fractionator facilty on Giacobi Rd.

The U.S. 22 closure will be handled as a rolling roadblock from SR 43 to Lovers Lane. The transport will be accompanied by four Ohio State Highway Patrol escorts, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), local law enforcement and utility trucks.

Progress of the superload will affect traffic in all directions on the traveled routes.

Motorists wishing to travel to WV during this time should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while this superload enters Ohio. Once the superload is in Ohio, motorists

should expect delays and various intermittent ramp and lane closures as the superload progresses west.

Dimensions of the superload are 16-feet wide, 17-feet 4-inches tall, 310-feet long, and 476,000 pounds, gross weight. Due to the size and travel speed of the superload,

officials from ODOT are working closely with the logistics team from Capital City Crane to plan for the successful transport of these units.

The transport team is paying special attention to public safety when crossing bridges and making turns on the superloads route. The transport team is also planning the move to avoid peak travel times to minimize the interference with

traffic.

ODOT is asking motorists to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

For more information contact:Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov