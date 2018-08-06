Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship to host Operation Christmas Child event

Operation Christmas Child Event: A Shoebox Distribution in Ukraine

Come and find out everything you want to know about shoebox packing for Operation Christmas Child on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship Church located at 312 Kutcham Drive in Uhrichsville.

First time packers, all project leaders and churches can get ideas and support. Learn how you can be a year ‘round volunteer for Operation Christmas Child. And hear Christy Bloom tell about her shoebox distributions in Ukraine. For more information call Lynette Mahaffey at (330) 204-7244.

Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is a project of the international Christian relief and evangelism organization, Samaritan’s Purse. During National Collection Week (Nov. 12-19, 2018), Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift-filled shoeboxes at more than 4,000 drop-off sites in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.