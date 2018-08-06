Adena Heritage Days Kicks Off Friday

ADENA –Jim Horton and Freda May Briggs Friend were named this year’s Heritage Days King and Queen.

Freda was born April 21,1925 in Tiltonsville, to the late Harry James and Freda Ella Defibaugh Briggs. She was raised on the farm off of the Harrisville-Adena Rd. She has 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Freda graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1945 and in December of that year married George Friend of Harrisville. They lived on the farm till 1953 when they moved up on the Harrisville-Adena Road, which is still where they live now.

Freda worked for several years at Scio Pottery then went to work for Pete Moore in his grocery store in Harrisville. She quit working when Shari was a junior in school to take care of her family.

James L Horton Jr. son of the late James L Horton Sr. and Mary Ann (Moreland) Kahrer and the step son of Janet Horton. He has 5 sisters Peggy Bose Apple, April Bose Coventery, Patty Bose, Liz Bose Haggerty and Jennifer Horton Smith.

Jim is married to Karen Lou Sharpe of Wheeling they have 3 boys, Matthew and Jane Ann and grand daughters Emma and Campbell of Shadyside, Frank of Adena and Jon (Moe) of Adena.

Jim has been a dedicated Paramedic and Firefighter serving for 42 years. It all started in 1976 by taking an emergency care class at Buckeye West High School taught by Francis Sebring. After graduation Jim joined the Adena Volunteer Fire Company. He has been a member of the fire company for29 years. Jim has held an officer position for most of the years and has been the Fire Chief for a total of eight years.

Adena Heritage Days begins Friday and Saturday Aug. 10th to the 11th. On Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the MSM Band and Village Greens performs. Saturday is a full day with the Adena Alumni Room opening at the Community Center.

The parade begins at noon on West Main Street followed by a long line of events. At 12:30 the presentation of flags and the official opening by officials and veterans including Grand Marshall Horton and Heritage Day Queen, Friend.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. is Jim Berze and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. is inflatable entertainment. Kiddie tractor pull at 3 p.m. with registration from 1 p.m. to 2:30 (sponsored by Adena American Legion Post 525). From 4:30 to 6:30 is Bill Gorby & The Musical Mercinaries; 4 p.m. to 8 is the car show (registration from 4-6) and from 7 p.m. to 10 is Twice As Nice.

Entertainment is free with games and local crafters available. There is also a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, and a corn hole tournament at 6 p.m. with registration from 5:30 to 6. Also, there will be ball games held at the old football field at 2 p.m.